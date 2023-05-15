













Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Who is Rauru and why is he important?

It’s worth noting that major spoilers are ahead about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so if you still don’t play it or advance it far enough, we could ruin the story for you. If you have any doubt who it is rauruWell, here we tell you so that you understand it well.

Before telling you who Rauru is, we must start with an equally important piece of information and it is who are the Zonai. This was a society that lived in heaven. In Breath of the Wild you come across some of its ruins, but it doesn’t go from there. In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom You already notice a better development in the history of this civilization, especially since they help the Hylians.

With this you already have a better idea of ​​the base behind the character we are talking about, because finally, it is his race. It is curious that now this civilization has so much weight in the series, especially since now they adjust many things from the legend of this franchise.

Likewise, it is also important to point out that giving continuity to various concepts of this franchise makes it much stronger, and it is nice that these small details are part of the story.

Who is Rauru in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

You know who they are zonai and we can start that rauru it is the Zonai that guides Link at the beginning of the game after he loses his arm. Thanks to rauruour hero begins to handle new abilities and obtains the basic help to go in search of Zeldawho is now missing.

On the other hand, rauru He also appears in other previous games, although not in the form in which we see him in Tears of the Kingdom. In Ocarina of Time it is an owl that guides Link during his adventure.

Zelda “He gets lost” because he ends up traveling to the past and finds out that this Zonai is the one who helps found Hyrule. Of course, Rauru helps him return to his time as Link does his job of defeating the evil that put the world in trouble.

It is worth taking a look at Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to better understand the importance of this character, because not only do they stay in the sky, there are enough ruins that point to him as a guy who was underground.

The way in which the franchise is extended in the Nintendo Switch game is unmatched and is well worth keeping an eye on.

What do you think of this "relatively" new character? Would you like to know much more information about one of the most important video games of 2023?