since the last Nintendo Direct was released yesterday, a lot of information has come out around the video games that were announced in the form of a trailer or teaser during said presentation. One of them is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomof which the special edition was confirmed, as well as the weight it will have on the console for those who buy it digitally.

Through the eshop of Nintendo It has been detected in the game file that it will have a weight of 18.2 GB, a large amount of space compared to the previous installment that arrived at the beginning of switches. The most curious thing is that it is already considered one of the games that take up the most space on the device, being almost on par with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (although no updates have been considered).

Something that fans have also wondered is that the consoles were not announced at any time. LED switch that had been leaked in previous weeks, although it could also be a forgery. Even with this, people remain positive that in the next few days a trailer will be released on the official channel of Nintendo.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It really doesn’t matter how much the game can weigh, since I don’t usually buy these types of experiences in digital format. I hope I can reach a special edition, or at least the standard one that I have on Amazon.