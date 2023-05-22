Nintendo has the proven ability to carry out jobs that defining painstaking is certainly diminutive: it is proof of this the Zelda series, which, while not churning out a title a year, is practically never wrong.

Precisely in this regard, Eiji Aonuma made a curious statement in an interview with The Washington Post. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was practically ready to launch since the times it was postponed.

“The game Aonuma continued. has been delayed to allow the entire team to make the title 100% worthy of our expectations“. A job that paid off, given that the title is selling really well.

Aonumadirector of Zelda since the days of Ocarina of Time, he stated that he played the title at least 20 times over the past few years, overseeing every stage of its implementation.

The developer, now on the verge of 60, ironically exclaimed that he “feels too old for these things, like a grandfather“.

The care taken by Nintendo towards its exclusives emerges more than ever from these stories: in a period where quantity of product is preferred with respect to quality, there are those who prefer to slow down and give a memorable experience to its audience.