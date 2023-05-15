The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers the widest possible freedom to users, who in fact have set themselves to create giant penises with the rocks present in the map for fight enemies. Well yes, it was inevitable that it would happen.

In this case the funny video was created by the DeliciousTea / KanaRaspberry YouTube channel and is going around the world, yet another demonstration of how far the exclusive for Nintendo Switch is ahead in terms of gameplay and the possibilities associated with it, but at the same time how certain habits are hard to die.

Number one in the UK charts, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks set to sell tens of millions of copies also because of the ability to experiment that it makes available to players, whatever use they make of it.

The extraordinary qualities of the new chapter in the Nintendo series have also been recognized by the superlative votes that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received in part of the international press.

Giant shackles aside, what’s the most imaginative use you’ve seen so far of Link’s new powers in Tears of the Kingdom?