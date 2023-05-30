Two japanese boys it seems they are get hired by a transport company just to be able to access the warehouse e steal a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomin order to play it before the official release.

According to what was reported by the Japanese newspaper Bunshun, it seems that the two boys started working at a transport company that the Amazon delivery contract a month before the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but all would be part of a plan to be able to access the game before day one.

Based on the assignments of the new job, in fact, they should have transported some copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be delivered on the game’s launch day, therefore present in warehouse already a few days before the release.

Shortly before the launch of the game, the two disappeared from work and it seems that their boss called one of these house: he would have answered the mother, who allegedly reported that the two were at home playing a game. The latter would have been The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which the couple allegedly stole from the company’s warehouse.

Based on the reconstruction reported in the newspaper, one of the two boys would have confessed that the hiring was part of a floor warp to be able to access copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before the official day one, while the other reported that other items such as the special edition Pro Controller on Zelda and more were also stolen from the warehouse.

Both were obviously fired and sentenced to pay compensation, but the case remains truly curious, especially for the ingenuity shown by the two, having let their mother discover them so easily. On the other hand, Zelda can do all this and more: Tears of the Kingdom is her fastest-selling game in Nintendo history.