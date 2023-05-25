have been revealed Japanese market sales charts in terms of gaming software and hardware, revealing without too much surprise that for the second week the exclusive Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best-selling game. Actually, all of the Top 10 games are Switch. Let’s see precisely the ranking of the week (total sales in brackets):

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 247,689 (1,367,191) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,264 (5,301,742) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,520 (2,189,691) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet/ Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,573 (5,034,295) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,507 (3,141,460) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 5,360 (432,149) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,709 (5,195,387) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,658 (4,019,351) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 4,515 (1,081,447) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,422 (1,081,447)

As always we remember that we are talking about ranking of physical games. The lack of digital sales prevents us from having a complete idea of ​​the Japanese software market, but we can certainly say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is also a success in Japan given that in a couple of weeks it was able to get 50% of Breath of the Wild sales.

Speaking instead of hardware ranking of the Japanese market, here are the best-selling consoles in the last week:

OLED Switches Model – 69,341 (4,574,041) PlayStation 5 – 32,553 (3,053,149) Switches – 11,446 (19,321,976) Switch Lite – 5,858 (5,303,712) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,602 (496,421) PlayStation 4 – 880 (7,870,704) Xbox Series X – 146 (185,922) Xbox Series S – 116 (252,436) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 25 (1,191,629)

Continue the success of Switch OLED, certainly also thanks to Tears of the Kingdom. PS5 can also be considered satisfied, after exceeding 3 million units sold last week. Xbox Series, on the other hand, had an uninspiring week falling several hundred below the aging PS4.

Even in the UK Tears of the Kingdom continues to sell well.