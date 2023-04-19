Last week, Nintendo released its final trailer for Breath of the Wild’s Hylian-ticipated sequel, and since then the internet has run amok with speculation and theories about what the game is actually all about (as always, Nintendo has done a great job of showing us some nice footage, but hasn’t really told us anything of substance about the plot).

So, here are some of the current Tears of the Kingdom theories out there. (Beware elements that could be considered minor spoilers for Tears of the Kingdom below. If you want to head into the game as fresh as you can, this is your cue to head elsewhere.)

Nintendo’s final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom has a ‘good’ Ganondorf

When Breath of the Wild released, many speculated it was some version of Ganondorf that actually helped seal Calamity Ganon away, and not Link. This all stemmed from the tapestry shown when Impa (and Kass, now I think about it) tells an amnesia-inflicted Link about events that preceded Breath of the Wild.

Impa explains that, 10,000 years before Breath of the Wild, Calamity Ganon was sealed away by a princess and a hero. However, the hero depicted on this tapestry seems to bear more of a resemblance to Ganondorf than Link. He has flaming red hair, and a much more pronounced nose than former incarnations of Link, as you can see in the image below.



Impa telling Link the history of Calamity Ganon.

Now, if you fast forward to and rewatch the most recent Tears of the Kingdom trailer (which is the video at the top of this piece), you will notice a moment where a character, whose face remains hidden, places a comforting hand on Zelda’s shoulder.

This character wears an outfit that has a boar-like adornment on their chest. Their robe also features multiple triangles, such as those the triforce is made up of.



Is this Ganondorf from a different time?

Many now wonder if this mysterious character is actually the same hero who sealed Calamity Ganon away during the time Impa describes, and this is a version of Ganondorf that is ‘good’.

After all, the skin coloring on his hand is more akin to that of Ganondorf’s than Link’s. Additionally, Ganondorf’s ‘Ganon’ beast form often takes the shape of a boar, like that on the character’s cloak.

Lastly, Ganondorf is often associated with the Triforce of Power, and we do have those triangles on his outfit. Others have pointed out that his voice sounds a lot like that of Matt Mercer, who we know is voicing Ganondorf in the game.

All that being said, a recent image from a Japanese Tears of the Kingdom download card, shows who I am pretty sure is the eleven faceless character, and I can’t decide if this really looks like a past-version of Ganondorf. His hair from him is not red, for a start. But then, I suppose this could be because he is older now? Oh, I don’t know, but it is fun to speculate.

We will time travel back to the sealing of Calamity Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom

This second theory stems from the above. If this new character is indeed the one who helped the princess seal away Calamity Ganon, when in time are we meeting them? Because, they do look to be in good health for 10,000 plus years old, if we are meeting them in the present.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that the unknown female figure shown in last week’s trailer is a past version of Zelda. Perhaps, even, the Zelda that helped seal Calamity Ganon away.

The aura coming from her hand in the most recent trailer is similar to the one we saw Zelda use in Breath of the Wild, so she definitely has a connection to the goddess. Maybe the other character in the trailer is actually her father to her, and not Ganondorf after all.

Ganondorf is pulling Thanos in Tears of the Kingdom

If you look closely at Ganondorf’s Tears of the Kingdom artwork, you will notice he is wearing a rather chunky necklace. This necklace, along with his headpiece, has what appears to be slots for some kind of gems to fit into. Slots for the titular tears of the kingdom, perhaps? So, is this actually the Infinity Necklace? Fans over on Reddit certainly seem to think so.

Does this mean, we can expect to see Ganandorf searching for the missing tears for his jewelry, and then once they are all in situ he will have the power to snap his fingers and expunge the rest of Hyrule out of existence? I guess we will have to wait and see.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Each race has a tear

The most recent Tears of the Kingdom trailer shows five of the (I assume) headline tears. Zelda has one, Sidon has one, Riju has one, Ganondorf has one and the mysterious figure from perhaps 10,000 years ago has one.

Have the races of Hyrule been entrusted with these tears in a bid to keep the world safe, because if Ganondorf does get his evil-hands on them, bad things will happen? Well, maybe and this leads me onto another theory…



Tears for fears.

The tears are connected to dungeons

dungeons! Remember those? Breath of the Wild was a brilliant game, but it did lack the Zelda staple of dungeons (yes, I know we had the Divine Beasts and shrines).

There are several slots for tears in Ganon’s attire (around his neck, and one in his headpiece). And, the Zelda series does like its numbers, and things in sevens. We had seven dungeons in Ocarina of Time. So, maybe each tear is connected to a dungeon and a sage?



An earlier trailer showed this figure with seven tears around their body.

Teba is dead in Tears of the Kingdom

In Breath of the Wild, Link was helped by a Rito named Teba during the assault on Vah Medoh. However, while the Zora and Gerudo equivalents (Sidon and Riju) have been shown to be returning in Tears of the Kingdom, it doesn’t look like Teba will be back for the sequel.

Instead, the Rito shown by Link’s side in the most recent trailer is Tulin, Teba’s son. This has left many to wonder if Teba has died during the events between games, and Tulin is now honoring his father’s legacy by helping Link in Tears of the Kingdom.

Also, where is Yunobo?

What happened to Teba and Yunobu? — menrix (@menrix) April 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Sidon is King of the Zoras in Tears of the Kingdom

The most recent Tears of the Kingdom trailer showed Sidon fighting side-by-side with Link. However, many noticed that the prince of the Zora now has some rather fetching new headwear. In fact, it looks like King Dorephan’s crown.

Does this mean Dorephan died before the events of Tears of the Kingdom? Or has he just abdicated, and handed the title of King down to his son?

However, when Nintendo released the official artwork for Sidon, it did refer to him as “the cheerful and charming prince of the Zora tribe”. So, does this mean something happens to Dorephan during the events of Tears of the Kingdom? Questions!

While we are on the subject, I hope that Zelda is Queen Zelda and not Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom. She is, after all, the reigning monarch now.



Oh I just can’t wait to be Queen.

So, what do you all think? Let me know!



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

