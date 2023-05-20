In a recent interview with the magazine Axios, the actress who lent her voice to the Zelda of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomPatricia Summersett, said she was mostly inspired by Daenerys Targaryen Of Game of thrones for her performance, the character played by Emilia Clarke.

In reality, there were more than one sources of inspiration, given that a little of the character also ended up Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series, played by Emma Watson, and Mia Farrow from The Last Unicorn.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom marked Patricia Summersett’s third time playing Zelda, following The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Although she has been part of the Zelda series for some time now, the Summersett noted how he never met producer Eiji Aonuma.

Furthermore, it seems that she learned about Tears of the Kingdom together with the rest of the world, i.e. when Nintendo showed the first teaser in 2019. For her, this is normal, since development studios need to have a certain amount of game ready before to cast voice actors.

For the rest, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for Nintendo Switch. To find out more, read our review.