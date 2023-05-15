Before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe first game in the Zelda series best-selling at UK soil launch belonged to its predecessor, Breath of the Wild.

This data makes us understand the media power of Nintendowhich continues to fully support its IPs, including the Zelda series.

We certainly cannot say that Zelda has sold as well as Mario and Pokémon over the years, also given the niche genre with which the series was born, but the last two chapters have satisfied practically everyone.

As reported by GameIndustry.biz, Zelda: tears of the Kingdom has entered the Olympus of best-selling games in the UK in the first week of release in Nintendo history (and it only came out on Friday)!

Above him, we only have Wii Fit + Balance Board in regards to revenue generated while by number of copies sold it is only the fourth: above him Pokémon Sun and Moon, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Wii Fit + Balance Board.

As for the Zelda series, the podium of the best-selling titles one week after their launch in the UK is formed by the triad Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild and Wind Waker, Ocarina of Time is only in fifth place.

