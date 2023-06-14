Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to do the pre-order of the Official Italian Collector’s Guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a very small discount of €1.75. The release date is set for June 30, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always it is a pre-order at guaranteed minimum price. If you have already ordered your copy, you do not need to reorder. If, on the other hand, you place your order now and, between today and the time of shipment, the price drops again, this amount will be applied to your order. In short, the lowest figure that appears on the product page after your order is applied without you having to do anything. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon

There Italian Official Guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it consists of 496 pages and measures 21.6 x 4.5 x 28.6 cm. It includes all the details about the game world with color images, descriptions, secret and story guides. This is a beautiful hardcover collector’s edition. Don’t forget also that there is also the basic paperback version, not on sale for now. You can find it below.