On the occasion of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomLink’s new extraordinary adventure for Nintendo Switch, GameStop Italy has organized a new graphic contest for all fans of the saga. Up for grabs is not only one Limited Edition OLED Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdombut also a copy of the limited edition of the game, a Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition and much more.

Have you read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom? He says Link’s latest adventure is a real masterpiece!

Joining is simple, as all you have to do is create a original design themed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and later post it on Facebook page dedicated to the competition.

To conquer the jury in the drawing must appear at least one of the characters of the game, as well as an original weapon or vehicle created by combining one or more items from the list that you can find at This Page. In your design they must appear at least three objects among those included in the list, while there is no maximum limit of objects/weapons/vehicles that can be inserted in your work, the important thing is that they are contextualized. Finally, the drawing must be signed on the edge with the name/surname/nick of the person who posts it on Facebook. And don’t be smart, it is the use of AI is prohibited!

You will have until May 28 to submit your creations! There are many prizes up for grabs. For example the first place will win a Limited Edition OLED Nintendo Switch console The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and a Metal Coin Zelda. The second in the standings will take home a Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and a Metal Coin Zelda copy of the game. There bronze medal worth one Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition, one The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo, and one Zelda Metal Coin.

But not only! The top 10 places will receive prizes and there will also be gods special prizes data at the discretion of the jury! For all the details refer to this address.

Will you participate?