According to Nintendo, within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom i will be present again dungeons. They will also not be like those in Breath of the Wild.

The information was reported by Hidemaro Fujibayashi, game director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fujibayashi explained that the dungeons have changed since Breath of the Wild stating: “They have changed since the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly to the surface of Hyrule. If you dive from the sky directly in the dungeon, an event is triggered. We think this will be a new experience that was not possible in the previous game.”

The Technical Director Takuhiro Dohta stated that Tears of the Kingdom’s dungeons are “unique to their respective environments”. “So we think you’ll be able to appreciate the wide variety of regional characteristics,” she explained.

Art Director Satoru Takizawa said the four Divine Beasts dungeons in Breath of the Wild were similar in design to each other, while the Tears of the Kingdom dungeons will be more distinct from each other. “This time the dungeons are huge and each one has a regional look and feel, just like in traditional The Legend of Zelda games,” Takizawa said. “We think they will be a satisfying challenge for players. It was definitely a challenge developing them!”

