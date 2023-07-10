Interviewed by the Dutch site RTL Nieuws, the director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and producer Eiji Aonuma they had their say sources of inspiration Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomreporting in fact that he did not have any and that he built the game without thinking about other titles.

This is a very peculiar statement, considering that the sources of inspiration are traditionally revealed by the developers in these cases. FromSoftware has also repeatedly said that it took something from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for its construction of Elden Ring, but with Nintendo it seems that everything was built inside an airlock.

The site has placed the example of Elden Ring, which would have been inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to ask the developers what was the source of inspiration for Zelda instead, however receiving practically no response.

“I’m sorry but we didn’t really get a chance to play it, we were too busy developing Tears of the Kingdom which prevented us from play otherbut we’ve heard about it,” Fujibayashi said of Elden Ring.

However, he also explained that “Even if I had the time to play other games, I wasn’t going to use those ideas. When we make a game, we build a general concept to then be able to apply some new ideas on the established basis.”

The journalist therefore asked if Zelda was practically born from a sort of “bubble”, totally detached from the rest of the gaming world, to which Aonuma replied, explaining that “Of course there are situations where you find yourself having to something similar to existing games, but I would never try to put other people’s ideas into our games, I’m too proud of that, I’m always looking for original ideas.”

In this regard, he mentioned some features of The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and its particular 3D system that amazed even Shigeru Miyamoto, making him particularly proud.

It must be said that, despite being largely original, there are also some characteristics of Breath of the Wild which instead seem to derive from some pre-existing suggestions, such as the tower climbing system to “open” new parts of the map that seems like an idea a little too specifically similar to that seen in various Ubisoft open worlds, from Assassin’s Creed onwards, to be totally original.