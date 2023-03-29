Nintendo has announced a new special edition Switch Oled, with design dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will be launched on April 28th. Two extra accessories were also announced, a Switch Pro Controller and a case with protective film, both decorated with motifs inspired by the game and which will be released together with the latter on May 12th. The new hardware and these accessories were announced in a new video in which series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates new gameplay of the upcoming title. Aonuma showed two features of the game that will greatly affect the gameplay: first of all, the entire game world is dominated by floating islands that can be visited using a new power of Link, which allows him to rewind the movement of objects. It has been shown how, by stepping on a rock that had fallen from an island in the sky, Link could climb back up and explore it. Another power provides the ability to combine numerous objects together, thus obtaining weapons and means of transport simply by building them yourself.