During this year the special editions of Nintendo Switch OLED have been made present, the clear examples are the versions that came from splatoon 3 and of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. However, it seems that the launches are not going to end there, since according to some captures a console of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be on the way

through the forum family board these images shared by Kysen, which reveal what the box of it would be like, with engravings of the game that are similar to the cover that we know so far. To that is added a golden color that is already distinctive of each special edition device that comes out related to the franchise.

Check the images:

In addition to having the dock with a special engraving of the triforce, it will also have gold-colored joy con, which are decorated with motifs from the video game that has not yet made so many advances to this day. It could be something reliable, but there have also been cases of forgeries, since the images are not seen to be of such quality.

For its part, from what is mentioned in the letters of the packaging, it seems that it will not contain the video game either digitally or physically. This is something normal for Nintendogiven that since the launch of the special console of Animal crossing there is no game included, so users must purchase their copy individually.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is evident that said console is going to come out yes or yes, but at the same time the images seem false to me since their resolution looks medium low. Also, the Nintendo Switch logo in the corner looks very stretched, not quite convincing.