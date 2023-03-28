Today a new gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, game that by far is one of the most anticipated this year. Here we have been explained many of the new mechanics that were implemented in this sequel. However, those were not all the surprises of the video.

Right at the end the announcement was made that many collectors and enthusiasts of Zelda They were waiting, that is exactly the confirmation of the special edition Switch Oled of the title, which had been leaked several weeks ago. Although they’ve now added something extra, that’s a special Switch Pro Control and case to go along with the launch.

Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/qPapiWt9vN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

The console will go on sale this coming 28th of April, And it should be noted that, like other editions, it will not include the video game, it must be purchased separately, either the standard edition or the special one that is already on pre-sale. For its part, the Pro Controller and the case arrive the same as the game, specifically on 1may 2.

Prices have not yet been confirmed, but it is clear that they will be the same as those that have accompanied other editions of this type.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: I was just waiting for a new console and now they want to sell me another Pro Controller, I’m going to think about whether to buy it or let it go. It is that the amiibo is also going to come out on that day, and it will be a big expense for those who decide to go for everything.