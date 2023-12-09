With immense joy on the part of Nintendothe event The Game Awards 2023 has seen the awarding of important awards to three titles for Nintendo Switch:

NINTENDO TAKES HOME BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME AWARD FOR THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM FROM THE GAME AWARDS The great event dedicated to video games also recognizes Nintendo with prizes for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4 December 8, 2023 – The Game Awards awarded Nintendo with three awards, including Best Action/Adventure Game for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomBest Family Game for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Best Sim/Strategy Game for Pikmin 4. These games, all made for Nintendo Switchrepresent new chapters of some of Nintendo’s best-known franchises. Attendees and spectators at The Game Awards were treated to a special orchestral performance of music selected from the games The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. To view the performance and awards ceremony in its entirety, visit official YouTube channel dedicated to The Game Awards.

