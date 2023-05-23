A player of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom managed to build a real helicopterwhich works just as you would expect from a similar device: the video that you find below illustrates the mechanism very clearly.

In practice, the thrusters were used to power the rotor of the vehicle, which lifts off the ground to a purely aerodynamic question and not because it is driven directly by an engine, as often happens with the flying vehicles seen in Tears of the Kingdom, which should be classified more as rockets.

These are details that you can of course also find in our guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which we invite you to consult if you haven’t yet.

In short, just over ten days after its launch, the experiments carried out thanks to the powers of Link in his new adventure are multiplying, which yes include constructions based on penises but also slightly more serious applications.