One of the most important Nintendo Switch games of the first half of 2023 is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The game will take us back to Hyrule and will allow us to explore already known areas, some of which have already been seen in the trailers. Thanks to these and some comparison images we can also notice a very interesting detail: the loading distance of Tears of the Kingdom is higher than that of Breath of the Wild.

The Imagesshared via Reddit, are visible below. They put The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild side by side, trying to show exactly the same spot on the map at the same camera angle.

The resolution is not very high and may not be immediate, but scrolling through the Reddit post there are zooms on a specific point that allows you to see clearly the difference between The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild. The most interesting area to look at is the one immediately to the right of Link. In this year’s game, the details are superior and show that the game has a higher loading distance.

We specify that The Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild it was released on both Wii U and Nintendo Switch, so – while better on the latter console – it may have suffered some limitations from its cross-generational nature.

But let us remember that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is not yet available and those shown are only trailers: it is possible that the full version is different and that the actual loading distance is lower, so they return to being identical to that of the previous chapter.

That said, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will interest players regardless of technical details like these. The only thing to watch out for is the size of the game, the largest ever among Switch exclusives: it is so large that it required the use of a 32GB cartridge, for the first time ever for a first-time exclusive. party Switch.