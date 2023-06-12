Cutiepiesensei returns to work with a truly impressive Riju cosplay for its fidelity to the original character of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as demonstrated by this cute video posted by the model on Instagram.

After demonstrating her transformative skills with Urbosa’s cosplay some time ago, Cutiepiesensei is back at work with the descendant of the character in question, or Riju, proud leader of the Gerudos in the new chapter of the game for Nintendo Switches.

Riju is a character who holds a certain importance within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and who remains impressed by her undoubted charm, both in terms of her personality and her appearance, thanks also to the complex ornaments that characterize.

All this has clearly stimulated the creativity of the cosplayer, who in the video below also shows us different stages of the creation of Riju’s costume. As befits those who practice this art in a serious way, Cutiepiesensei is in fact one who obviously thinks personally of the creation of costumes and accessories, starting from the design to get to the actual realization.

