We are finally a very short time for it to be released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe most anticipated game of the year for those who enjoy this giant franchise of Nintendo. And players who have preferred to obtain their digital copy will have an advantage, since the title will be released shortly before midnight on Friday. May 12.

As commented by the site known as gamerantthe title will be officially playable from May 11 o’clock at 9 PM Pacific Timethat means, that in Mexico can be tested from 10 PM. For its part, this will be adjusted in other regions of the world to match the corresponding hours.

This practice by Nintendo It has been done with other launches and even games of Nintendo Switch Online that arrive the night before the day that they confirm as the launch day in trailers. It is worth mentioning that this only applies to digital versions, since those who want the cartridge can buy it on May 12 andn your preferred store.

A representative of the company has even confirmed this information to the medium that began to spread the news, so it is a fact that digital users will begin to enjoy the game shortly before. So, those who opt for the classic format will have to pay attention to social networks, because now people will have the right to share spoilers.

Remember that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives the May 12 to Switch.

Via: gamerant

editor’s note: What luck for those who bought it digitally, in this type of case I totally envy this format. If I had had more money, I would have spent twice as much, but unfortunately this is not the case. Beware of spoilers.