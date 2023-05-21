The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an open world game that can take many hours to complete, but it is also possible to shorten your adventure and finish the game very quickly. Even taking this into account, Eiji Aonuma – the producer of the series – just announced something surprising: finished the game 20 times.

In the video Nintendo’s “Ask the Developers” interview. Aonuma recounted how, while testing the game, he had to rush through the main story “from start to finish”. However, his advice is to take the necessary time and not immediately rush towards the finale.

Apparently, some of his more fun gaming sessions they took place while exploring “backpaths” and making personal discoveries along the way. And if you’re wondering how Aonuma felt after completing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom “many times,” he says he never once got bored.

Eiji Aonuma

However, Aonuma is in good company: Masahiro Sakuraidirector of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has confirmed that he has also completed the main adventure of Tears of the Kingdom, defeating the “final boss” very recently.

On another occasion, we were given a fundamental piece of information for The Legend of Zelda saga: which version of Link smells the most? The answer came from the Tears of the Kingdom team.