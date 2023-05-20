Nintendo released the classic trailer with press quotes Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich shows the many without shyness 10 received from the game. It must be said that, with a certain intelligence, whoever composed the trailer avoided putting only perfect scores in the group, also choosing some 9s and Game Informer’s 9.75, still very positive votes.

For the rest of the movie alternates some fast game sequences to actual quotes. It’s only thirty seconds long, so it won’t take you long to watch it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest chapter in the Nintendo series, with already several records on its shoulders, despite having been out on the market for a few days. Consider that within three days it has placed more than ten million copies.

If you want more information, read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.