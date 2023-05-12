In a positive example of true sportsmanship and appreciation of the world of video games in general, too PlayStations and Xboxes are wishing a good experience to the players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe new blockbuster from “rival” Nintendo.

Precisely, the two companies have made their own greetings through their Twitter profiles. PlayStation wrote, “Enjoy yourself up there, Hyliani,” while Xbox wrote, “Good to be back in Hyrule. Congrats Nintendo of America on Tears of the Kingdom.”

You can see the two tweets below, which in less than an hour have already amassed a good amount of likes, retweets and replies, especially as regards the PlayStation one.

Obviously there are many other video games dedicated to them, but today for many it is the day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and from all over the world the reactions of the players are starting to appear. Even the speedrunners have already got busy and completed the game in 94 minutes.

Some companies, on the other hand, seem to have decided to approach the launch of Tears of the Kingdom with a slightly different approach. For example, Dbrand has unveiled the Clone of the Kingdom skin for Switch and Steam Deck.