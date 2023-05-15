Koroks are back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As with its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, Link can search the lands of Hyrule to find these woodland spirits, and return the seeds to Hestu. As in Breath of the Wild, Hestu will then add these seeds to his prized maracas, do a little shimmy, and grant you a new weapon slot. It’s all very wholesome.

Or, at least it was in Breath of the Wild. However, Tears of the Kingdom has upped the ante when it comes to Korok puzzles. This time around, Link often has to reunite two separated Korok companions. This sounds innocent enough – who doesn’t want to see two long lost friends reunited? Well, apparently many Tears of the Kingdom players, that’s who.

Newscast: Is Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom?

Thanks to the sequel’s new Ultrahand ability, which allows Link to pick up, move, and rotate objects (including Koroks), many players out there have taken to fusing these poor blighters to homemade crucifixes, rockets and even spit roasting the innocent spirits.

I will begin with the many takes on what the internet has dubbed the Korok Space Program (move over, Kerbals). So, without further ado, three, two, one, blast off!



At least we see this one land, and despite the turmoil and tumble, the Korok seems ok.



This Tears of the Kingdom player perhaps did have some good intentions, however, as they note, “the extra weight had some unexpected effects of today’s launch.”

Korok Space Program day 2: After adopting a more typical rocket shaped structure I had high hopes for this brave korok, however the extra weight had some unexpected effects of todays launch. pic.twitter.com/5wewLqESBT —HopCat (@HopCaterpie) May 13, 2023

See also My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku's Secret



This player used all the Zonai rockets at their disposal, and well, “Yahaha Korok go zoom”.

Now, we come to the Tears of the Kingdom crucifixions.

I wonder if this player actually realized what they were doing at first, but that Korok is most definitely being crucified, intentional or not.

this is it. Freedom. No other game could surpass this experience. (don’t ask why the korok’s on a cross) pic.twitter.com/ohbwW1wE0m — gudaguda enjoyer (@5os4ku) May 12, 2023

This one is truly biblical in its proportions.

Another few examples of the various ways players have exploited their Ultrahand powers, but I am not sure how exactly to categorize them. Trains?

This Korok has turned one of the game’s minecarts into a bumper car. It’s the little “oof” at the end that gets me.

Another Korok “oof”. Once again, I am not sure this player was expecting this to happen.

Now, I have saved my personal favorite for last. Here we have a Korok rotisserie machine, for when you want them nice and crispy on the outside, but juuuust right on the inside. Mmmm, mmm, just need some Goron spice for seasoning.

While Edwin didn’t mention if he tried to cook his Koroks or not, he was still impressed by Tears of the Kingdom. In our Eurogamer Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, he called the sequel “a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources “, and awarded the game four stars.



