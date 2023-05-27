













Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Player Creates a Functional Replica of Metal Gear Rex | EarthGamer

It’s what you can see in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. The person responsible for such a crazy idea is @ uran120, a Japanese player who shared his creation on this social network. The recording in question lasts about half a minute and it’s great.

How did this player come up with something like that? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, resorting to the Zonai devices of this Link adventure. Most of what can be seen in this clip are the wheels or Big Wheels.

Although in this case the idea is that they form part of the structure of this Metal Gear Rex. They are not intended to give you movement. The ‘legs’ of this machine are a pair of strategically placed chests.

It also has a fan or Fan for aesthetic purposes, and of course, a cannon to turn this Metal Gear Rex into a fearsome weapon.

It’s just one example of how much can be built with Link’s abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

But there are also the Zonai devices that allow you to tremendously expand the possibilities in this Nintendo Switch game. There is much to draw on.

Aside from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where did Metal Gear Rex first appear?

The Metal Gear Rex recreated in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared first in Metal Gear Solidand would again see action in other games in the series.

These are the ones from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. It is equipped with lethal weaponry, including a railgun that fires a nuclear warhead, two 30mm rotary cannons, anti-tank missiles, and even a laser beam.

The deadliest thing about Metal Gear Rex is that the warhead it throws is stealthy, meaning it’s hard to spot and ideal for surprise attacks.

Aleksandr Leonovitch Granin created the original design and Hal Emmerich improved and refined it.

This war machine was a key part of the Shadow Moses incident and the appearance of the Sons of Big Boss group. For the aforementioned and much more, it is difficult to forget about this weapon of mass destruction.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer.