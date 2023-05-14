How long The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has only been released for a few days, players are already making the most of the game mechanics introduced in this new chapter of the series.

Among the most interesting novelties of Tears of the Kingdom we find theUltrahandan ability that allows the player to move the objects present in the scenario and combine them with each other.

This ability has obviously allowed players to indulge themselves and give free rein to their creativity. In this sense, one user managed to create a fully functional mecha.

The user SoulBanana shared his creation in a video posted on TikTok where you can see the robot in action.

The mecha uses wheels and counterweights to move And laser weapons on each arm to strike down almost an enemy and destroy every camp that stands before him.

Tears of the Kingdom players are already making the most of this new ability but this robot probably is the craziest creation made so far.

However, given that the Nintendo title was released only a few days ago we can expect increasingly extravagant creations in the coming weeks.

The players, however, in just two days are already giving their best, so much so that someone has even managed to finish The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just ninety-four minutes.