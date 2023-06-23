As we well know, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a critical and commercial success, as it has topped the Top 10 in various parts of the world these weeks. Now, however, we find that also one of the most viewed games on Twitch in May 2023. In this case he doesn’t get the first position, but he’s still in the top nine. Here she is classification unveiled by GamesIndustry.biz:

League of Legends – 124 million hours

Valorant – 102 million hours

Grand Theft Auto V – 94 million hours

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 87 million hours

Minecraft – 59 million hours

World of Warcraft – 52 million hours

Dota 2 – 50 million hours

Apex Legends – 39 million hours

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 37 million hours

As you can see, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was able to get 37 million hours of views: it should also be considered that the game was released on May 12th, so he didn’t have the whole month available. Probably with a few extra days he would have been able to beat Apex Legends, a top tier name in streaming.

Clearly, the figures that Nintendo’s game can reach in a month they don’t compare with the monster numbers of streaming such as League of Legends, Valorant and GTA 5. However, we believe that Nintendo can also be satisfied from this point of view.

Talking more in general, Twitch received 1.76 billion hours of views in May 2023, up 5% from the previous month. Even compared to May 2022 the results are better.

Considering that Tears of the Kingdom sales aren’t waning here in June (he came back first by dethroning Diablo 4 in the UK, for example) it’s possible we’ll see even higher numbers on Twitch in June.