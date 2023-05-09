As we know, Nintendo is very careful to defend its IPs and, in general, to make sure that there are no leaks or spoiler sharing near the launch of a new game. Unfortunately, sometimes Nintendo of America overzealous and causes absurd situations, such as what happened to Alanah Pearcewhich was banned from Twitch at the request of Nintendo while watching an official video on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Alanah Pearce is a content creator on YouTube and Twitch, as well as a writer for Sony Santa Monica. Additionally, she is a former reporter for various US publications, including IGN USA. In a recent Twitch live, Pearce decided to watch a video preview of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom live together with her followers, precisely that of SkillUp. This is an official presentation of the game, allowed by Nintendo (exactly like the ones we shared with you).

It should therefore not be a problem to show such content on Twitch, but clearly an automatic system has been put in the way immediately filed a DMCA against Alanah Pearce simply because it was showing content related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Clearly Nintendo is trying to quickly block any content of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appearing on Twitch, knowing full well that it could be someone showing the game in advance, via a copy circulated before launch. Pearce also points out that Twitch has confirmed that Nintendo itself sent the DMCA, not SkillUp or other potential parties involved.

The situation has fortunately settled in favor of Pearce: Twitch lifted the ban. However, this situation demonstrates how Nintendo is trying to ensure fans have a spoiler-free launch experience. We hope that no one accidentally stumbles upon unofficial content in Tears of the Kingdom. If you don’t want spoilers, you can look at our article which shows you some plugins and gives you some advice about them.