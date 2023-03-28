As promised yesterday by Nintendotoday a new approximately ten minute gameplay video was unveiled for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe highly anticipated new episode of the saga coming next May 12th on Nintendo Switch.

A special was revealed for the occasion limited edition model of Nintendo Switch OLED dedicated to the game, the same already leaked on the net some time ago and so far shrouded in mystery. The console will be available from April 28thwhile from 12 May the Pro Controllers and the case for nintendo switch limited edition.

The game world has undergone many changes since Breath of the Wildespecially given the presence of celestial islands floating in the sky. To reach them it will be possible to take advantage of one of the new link powers, “revert”, to turn back time and use the rocks that fall from the sky. As in Breath of the Wild, it will be possible to use the Parasail to glide. The are revealed Golem, new enemies for this new title. Thanks to one of the new powers, called “composer” it will be possible combine items — like a branch and a rock — to create new weapons, such as a hammer, a pitchfork to attack from long distance or new types of arrows. There is also a new power that is also useful in exploration: in fact, it is possible to create a boat by joining together a series of trunks and turbines. It’s about the power”ultraman” and thanks to it it will be possible to build a multitude of different vehicles. Another new power called “ascension” instead allows you to cross buildings that have a ceiling. In some cases it can be useful for climbing mountains without having to climb.

Before we leave the game, Eiji Aonuma announces that game development is finally finished. Let’s enjoy the new video below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay with Eiji Aonuma

Limited Edition OLED Nintendo Switch

NINTENDO SWITCH – THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM SPECIAL EDITION OLED MODEL LAUNCHING APRIL

* The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom software is not included.

