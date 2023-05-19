Patricia Summersett has no doubts: Links and Zelda they have one relation. The voice actress of the princess in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom believes that the two are a couple, while applauding the choice of Nintendo to never clarify the situation, leaving the players to decide.

Summersett: “As a voice actress, looking at Link and Zelda’s relationship over the ages, I personally appreciate the ambiguity that it’s left up to us to decide if there’s anything between the two.”

Attention, because we are about to give small hints to the story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you don’t want advances, read no further.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set a few years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the previous chapter in the series. Zelda and Link go to investigate some strange happenings under the castle of Hyrulebut things go badly and the two are separated before it is possible to understand what they have been doing in the time between the two games.

Essentially “dodge the ending,” says Summersett, so “you keep wondering what might happen, what is it that keeps the relationship going. There’s a tension to that, and this lack of clarity is something that’s really beautiful.” But the actress has no doubts about her: “For me they have an active relationship, given the mutual attentions and how they listen to each other.”

For the rest, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for Nintendo Switch and has already sold more than ten million copies.