The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is a very high quality game and the players are loving it when created by Nintendo. The big publishers from all over the world will probably be looking with interest at this game formula to understand what can be included in future video games. Jason Schreierfamous journalist now signed by Bloomberg, had his say about it.

According to Schreier, the upper echelons of the gaming world are watching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will come to the conclusion that all games need a “crafting” function, more precisely the journalist refers to Link’s ability to glue objects together to create means of movement, from a simple raft to a battle mech.

Schreier, however, indicates which are the real lessons of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ie: make sure you don’t scare your staff and realize that fighting more realistic graphics is a waste of money. Then he jokingly adds that all games now have to have rockets.

Jokes aside, what Schreier is trying to say is that Nintendo is also successful because after many years the greatest creatives of the gaming world still work for the company. All this, it goes without saying, because Nintendo offers a better working environment than many other companies. Furthermore, Scheier points out that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not the most graphically advanced game in terms of technology, but this does not prevent it from being visually beautiful and appreciated. In general, Nintendo Switch is the weakest gaming platform on the market but that hasn’t stopped it from being very successful.

What do you think? Do you believe that many developers will follow the Tears of the Kingdom formula in the coming years? Or without Nintendo Touch it won’t work?

