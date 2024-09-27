Nothing to do: today is the day of The Legend of Zelda. Not only was the highly anticipated Echoes of Wisdom released yesterday, the first chapter of the series starring the iconic princess, but there are interesting news also for those who appreciated the chapter published last year, i.e. the GOTY 2023 candidate Tears of the Kingdom.

Precisely in these hours, the open world title has brought home a result which, let’s face it, is not that surprising: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was in fact elected game of the year 2024 over the course of Japan Game Awards.

Tears of the Kingdom, a direct sequel to GOTY 2017 Breath of the Wild, is one of the most popular chapters of the series: the rapid diffusion of gameplay clips on the web was possible thanks to the nature exploratory sandbox of the title.

Let’s see below the other prizes awarded:

Award for Excellence

Breakthrough Award

The Exit 8 (Kotake Create)

Movement Award

Suika Game (Aladdin X Inc)

Special Award

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Sales Award

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Find the review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on our website.