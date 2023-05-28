The Guinness World Record has reported and made official that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the game of Nintendo to have sold faster in the history of the company, setting the all-time record.

The initial sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are known: launched on May 12, in its first three days on the market it sold 10 million copies, managing to surpass the record of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, dating back to 2018 .

Launched in December, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate managed to sell 12.08 million copies in twenty-four days. Previously, the record was held by Super Mario Bros. for Wii, dating back to 2009, with 10.5 million copies in eight weeks.

Attention, because the games of the gods are missing from the count Pokémonwhich of course are not attributed directly to Nintendo, but to The Pokémon Company.

As already reported, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is also the fastest selling game in the history of the franchise. In short, what many see as the swan song of Nintendo Switch is grinding truly exceptional numbers.

