The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom turns out to be, for the moment, the best-selling game in Europe in 2023as regards the physical copiesaccording to data provided these days by the GfK company.

Given the market trend, relying exclusively on physical copies may make little sense, but when it comes to a title of this appeal it is possible that we are not so far from the overall result. Furthermore, if we consider that the game was launched in mid-May, the goal is even more impressive, given that it was reached in less than two months.

Another notable thing is that it is an exclusive game, which can be found on a single platform or Nintendo Switch: despite this, at least in terms of physical copies, it has largely surpassed other decidedly formidable multiplatform competitors and released even earlier, who were able to take advantage of a greater amount of months to spread.