To this day we have witnessed price increases in video games, since companies like Microsoft and sony have added $10 to all their AAA size releases. Despite all this, Nintendo it has stayed out of the trend, but it seems that with their next big production they are going to want to charge a little more.

On the official page of the Japanese company, some users have detected something quite curious, since apparently the pre-sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And the suggested price in the digital store would have been about $70 USD, a figure similar to that of large competing games such as God of War Ragnarok.

Hours after a screenshot went viral, it seems that the price was removed from the page, so it could be some kind of error, or because the news has not yet been made official by Nintendo. It would not be a surprise if the prices of the games go up, since the company offers quality productions that will continue to sell.

In news related to Nintendo, it was recently confirmed that a new direct will soon be carried out focused on its next mid-year releases on the console. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: At the end of the day, Nintendo games continue to sell, this is demonstrated by seeing the exclusive titles that do not drop in price. So, it is already something normal in the industry.