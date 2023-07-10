There is nothing to be done against The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich continues to dominate the UK sales chart also for the week just ended, while Final Fantasy 16 is down again and finds himself off the podium.
So let’s see the top ten of the best-selling video games in the UK for the week of July 3-9, 2023:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- fifa 23
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- God of War Ragnarok
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Diablo 4
- Minecraft (Switch)
Returns and changes in the UK charts
The exclusive Nintendo Switch therefore remains the best-selling title in terms of the British physical market, but the classic “regularists” of the rankings such as FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also return to the podium. Final Fantasy 16 therefore drops to fourth position after being second in the previous week.
Also noteworthy is the presence of Diablo 4 which remains in the top ten but only in ninth position, however we must consider, as we have seen, that a title of this kind has the vast majority of copies sold digitally, therefore the one traced by these rankings is hardly the real situation of the sales of the Blizzard title.
