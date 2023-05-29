The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s an open-world game and, after a mandatory first phase, you can go wherever you want. There is obviously one area you are directed to, which is the Guard Fort, but can be ignored. However, this is such an important area that the developers have decided to create unique dialogues in case the player decides to go in a completely different direction. To be a little more precise, we will have to make some very small (non-narrative, pure gameplay) spoilers on the very first phase of the game. If you don’t want advances, don’t continue reading.

More precisely, the Guard Fort it is the area where Link receives his main mission, gets directions on where to go and explains how to enter the Underdark for the first time. The most important part, however, is that after completing some story missions he allows you to obtain the Parasail, which is used to glide when jumping from great heights. It is a practically fundamental tool, but it can be ignored.

Knowing full well that this would create significant difficulties, the Nintendo team decided to do not limit the player’s freedom, but to insert multiple dialogues suggesting to Link that the best thing would be to go to the Guardhouse. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is possible to meet characters in every corner of the game world who suggest returning to that place. The sentences go like this: “That reminds me of… Link, you haven’t visited the Guardia Fort yet, right?, or “Hey, Link, you haven’t been to the Guarda Fort yet, have you?” or “If you intend to travel to other regions for your investigation, why not visit the Guard Fort?”

It should be noted that this strategy it is used by the writers of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom throughout the game. Talking to NPCs, even those who don’t give quests, is very important because they can suggest where to find something important or just give some gameplay hints.

In any case, as indicated by a user on Reddit, it is possible to play a good chunk of the game without Paravela. Even jumping into the Underdark is possible without using any kind of fall-slowing item.

In any case, this is another example of the great care taken in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Finally, we remind you that the 1.1.2 update of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available: here are the news.