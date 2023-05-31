The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has recently updated to 1.1.2 and with this new update Nintendo Fixed some issues including a glitch that allowed players to duplicate items in their inventory. This has certainly not made gamers happy who do not like grinding and, thanks to the youtuber Kibbles Gaming, an alternative was quickly found. It is undoubtedly a less comfortable glitch but which will certainly make the life of the laziest gamers easier.

This time to clone an object you will need to go through several steps. First you need to save the game then we shall fusing a weapon with the affected item, launch the latter and at the same time pause the menu And reload the save done at the beginning of the process. Once the file is reloaded we will find the fused weapon on the ground and the object still in our inventory. At that point it will be enough just to separate the weapon from the object a Tarrey Town And that’s it.

In Kibbles Gaming’s video we also find an explanation of how this glitch works, the game’s memory saves moments from frame to frame and the instant the weapon is launched there is a short period of time in which the weapon is fused and object coexist in the same frame. For this reason, a save made at the right time will consider both objects present in the game.