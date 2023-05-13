The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially the game with the highest grade point average ever on Opencritic. The vote collector had already confirmed this shortly after the review embargo expired, but there was a possibility that some votes were still missing. Now, after a few days, the game is still firmly first and we can therefore consider the result as definitive.

The average marks up Opencritic of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 97 out of 100. As the more observant will know, Super Mario Odyssey also has an average of 97 out of 100. So is it a tie? No, because both grades are actually rounded.

As indicated by Opencritic via Twitter, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an average of 97.223, while Super Mario Odyssey has an average of 96.811. Both marks have been rounded, one up and one down. In third position we find The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a 96, rounding off a 95.905.

On Metacritics however the situation is different. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an average of 96 out of 100, far from the first position dominated by another chapter of the saga anyway. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time boasts an incredible 99 out of 100. Breath of the Wild also beats The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a 97 out of 100.

Obviously all these numbers are more than one curiosity. We are talking about games of the highest level and a few points more or less does not change the fact that they have made, make and will entertain players.

Finally, we point out that the director of Tears of the Kingdom would already have ideas for the next The Legend of Zelda.