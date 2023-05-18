The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to collect record after record. After the success achieved on English soil, we have finally global sales data: truly extraordinary numbers.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially the title that, before any other game in the series, has reached 10 million copies sold: it only took 3 days!

The title also sold 4 million copies on US soil alone, breaking the record of Nintendo’s best-selling title ever in the USin Japan the copies sold are just under 3 million.

A series, that of Zelda, what reached the peak of its success thanks to the chapters Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdomwhich broke all previous sales records.

Nintendo made the following statements in this regard:

“Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities. Thanks to the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, we can’t wait to see what they create in the game and the stories they share next.”

