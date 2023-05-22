Some time ago we got to play A Pig Quest For Commodore 64. It is a platform game developed by the Italian Antonio Savona, illustrated by the designer Mauricet, a great fan of video games of the 8-bit era, and published in early 2023 after more than two years of development. One of its best features is undoubtedly the visual aspect. If we had to cast a vote, we would without hesitation give it a good 10, including large and well-animated sprites, a great variety of settings and enemies and many objects of the well-designed scenarios.

A Pig Quest (find it here) would take 10 in graphics not because there is nothing more technically advanced in the world, but because it expresses the best that has ever been done on the Commodore 64, therefore within a precise context which is the platform on which it runs. To paraphrase: whoever did it managed to squeeze it like never before and, looking, it’s hard to find something better.

Who Said A Pig Quest Is graphically ugly he would demonstrate that he doesn’t understand much of how video games work, because he would simply exclude some essential references from the discussion in order to give a sensible evaluation. A judgment must take into account the conditions in which something happens, in relation to how much they are decisive for the result itself. For example, if watching A Pig Quest we were to discuss the fact that the game lacks ray tracing, we would demonstrate that we are a little out of focus with respect to the object we are evaluating. We would simply be making an impossible claim to discredit something otherwise exceptional.

Now, if we replace the pig, who for the record is called Frank Further, with Link, the speech does not change not one iota. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s a technically wonderful game, contrary to what David Jaffe controversially stated, because, in the context of the Nintendo Switch platform, it has never been better. Moreover, it is also wrong to say that it cost little in terms of production, because in any case the engine performs very complex operations, always (or almost always) maintaining a good level of detail.

So, at least from an optimization standpoint, the work behind it must have been enormous, work that not everyone can afford to do (just think of the complications of managing item merging with the Ultrahand). Continuing to evaluate the technical aspect of games only for how they appear, i.e. at a glance, without taking into account the systems that the engines have to manage in real time while playing is one of the dramas of this sector.

In conclusion, if in the context of “Nintendo Switch” The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom makes the most of the platform, it is natural that appreciation is expressed towards it, regardless of the existence of games for other hardware that are more beautiful to look at. We know, it’s a huge banality, but obviously someone ignores it, given the surreal debate born around the game.