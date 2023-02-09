This week has been interesting for fans of Nintendobecause very recently a new one was released Nintendo Direct with many surprises, among which he highlighted that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom He reaffirmed his departure date. However, something a bit unfortunate also happened, and that was the price increase in triple A games, something that not only affects USA.

The game has recently been mysteriously retired in Amazon of Mexicothat to reappear a few minutes later and to the surprise of many, the figure that was originally, $1,399 turned into $1,699. The increase is due to some Nintendo titles going up to $70 USDand it was imminent that it will happen all over the world.

Something worth mentioning regarding the price increase is that not all Nintendo video games will have the same figures, since some are larger productions than others. Examples of this are deliveries like Metroid Prime Remastered, which costs to $1,000 MX currently in the eShopand surely it will cost the same in physique.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12 of 2023.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: It’s disheartening that standard edition games now cost what special editions did a few years ago. But well, in the end it will sell like hot cakes, regardless of the price.