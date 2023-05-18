Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have discovered multiple glitches to duplicate items.

One involves fusing an item using the bow, while another allows players to duplicate weapons and shields. Both involve exiting and entering the pause menu at high speed.

Both methods potentially allow for infinite copies of certain items, whether you’re seeking powerful ammo and weapons, or want to sell items for extra Rupees.

The first method has been shared on Twitter by user Benjaninja (thanks Nintendo Life). Essentially, you fuse the item you want to duplicate to an arrow, drop the bow and equip another, then very quickly unpause and pause – either by pressing the + button twice, or B and then +.

That unpause and pause is the trickiest bit to get right, but it’s certainly doable. I tested this method myself – on a mere Keese Eyeball, you won’t catch me cheating – and managed to get it to work after a few tries.

Another method has been shared by YouTuber PhillyBeatzU. This similarly involves the unpause and pause trick, but players need to save and reload the game between equipping and dropping items.

I haven’t tried this one myself, but as the video shows, players could theoretically duplicate weapons or shields, fuse them together, then separate them at a certain shop for infinite versions of the game’s best items.

Of course, Nintendo may patch this out so if you’re interested you should try it sooner rather than later.

While tricky to uncover, it’s perhaps unsurprising people are finding odd duplication tricks considering the sheer number of people playing. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold over 10m copies worldwide in just three days, and become the fastest-selling Zelda game of all time.