Just a week ago it was released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a title that has surprised both the press and the fans, as it complies with all the rules of being a worthy sequel. And although its structure works well, from time to time there are small bugs that can slightly interrupt the experience of whoever is testing the game.

For that same reason, Nintendo has released patch 1.1.1, which corrects certain details such as the impossibility of completing the main mission called “The Closed Door” and also gives stability to the game in general. Other than that, there aren’t any noticeable changes that fans can spot at first glance.

It is worth mentioning, that for now some glitches that players have taken advantage of have not been fixed, among them is the technique of duplicating objects to throw. There is also one that allows you to generate more shields, and that has made users replicate the strongest ones such as the iconic Hylian shield that has been known for a lifetime in the franchise.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendoswitch.

Via: Perfectly Nintendo

Editor’s note: I hope they take a while to eliminate the duplication glitch, the truth was the best way to generate rupees quickly, since on this occasion the costumes that you can buy are quite expensive.