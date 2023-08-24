It seems like a joke, but it’s been a little over three months since one of the most important video games of 2023. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, which continues to be the most famous due to its mechanics. Of course, there were details to fix in terms of small errors, and a new update has just been released.

From what you’ve mentioned in the media, patch 1.2.1 resolves one map issue and fixes another related to the “treasure chest attached to Flux Constructs“. This update will also fix a technical issue that is causing a certain event to not fire.

Here are the details that have been revealed:

– Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the map. – Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when treasure chests disappeared as a result of Flux Construct attacks. – If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all Bubbul Gems, downloading this upgrade data will fix it so the event triggers.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendoswitch.

Editor’s note: In my particular case, I never got a bug that interrupted my experience, but I don’t rule out that it might happen, after all, bugs in Zelda are nothing new, we already saw them in Twiligh Princess and Skyward Sword.