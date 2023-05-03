The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out on May 12 on Switch and, as a direct sequel to the title that accompanied the launch of the console in 2017 and made people cry for a miracle, it is one of the most anticipated novelties of the season. In recent days, almost two weeks before arriving in stores, copies of the cartridge have illegally left the retailers and, consequently, someone has started distributing the game so that it can be started on computers and modified consoles. It would seem that the version is the definitive one of the game, although the Switch emulation is quite unstable it is possible to progress in the game and the spoilers have started to fall in rain, also considering that some have decided to stream the game on Twitch. It is not clear what Nintendo’s moves will be at this point, but primarily there is the intention to make any trace of the game’s ROM disappear from the Net. In recent months, the company has threatened legal action for anyone who illegally disclosed material related to Tears of the Kingdom before the release on the market.

Reports 📰🚨: The Cartridge and Inside of case have been posted for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Mercari. #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/2mqbAfN4jY — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 1, 2023