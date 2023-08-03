As we reported, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold 18.51 million units (official data updated to June 30, 2023). This is a remarkable figure that immediately brought Link’s adventure into the Top 10 of Nintendo’s best-selling first parties. However, the Kyoto company also confirmed another detail: the game has greatly contributed to the record earnings equal to 185.4 billion yen (about 1.18 billion euro) with a growth of 82%.
This figure is the highest ever for Nintendo’s first fiscal quarter (April – June) and even surpasses the results obtained in the covid period when Animal Crossing New Horizon was released (which we remember is the second best-selling first party game on Switch, here the complete ranking).
Clearly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the reasons that prompted many players to purchase a Nintendo Switch (3.91 million in the first fiscal quarter), which however saw a decrease compared to the covid / Animal Crossing period (5.68 million in that period). Compared to last year, however, we are talking about a growth of 13.9%. Sales are mainly driven by OLED models (86% of the total) which include the special Tears of the Kingdom themed version.
Who bought The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
According to Nintendo, “I consumers who have played the previous titleThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, were the main driving force [per le vendite]but as the weeks have gone by we have seen that an increasing percentage of purchases have been made by consumers who have not yet played that title.”
It is a very important fact as it means that Nintendo’s catchment area has expanded and has been able to attract new players, who obviously at some point could still decide to buy the previous chapter as well to see what happened previously in Hyrule.
#Zelda #Tears #Kingdom #Drives #Revenue #Buyers #Havent #Played #Breath #Wild
Leave a Reply