As we reported, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold 18.51 million units (official data updated to June 30, 2023). This is a remarkable figure that immediately brought Link’s adventure into the Top 10 of Nintendo’s best-selling first parties. However, the Kyoto company also confirmed another detail: the game has greatly contributed to the record earnings equal to 185.4 billion yen (about 1.18 billion euro) with a growth of 82%.

This figure is the highest ever for Nintendo’s first fiscal quarter (April – June) and even surpasses the results obtained in the covid period when Animal Crossing New Horizon was released (which we remember is the second best-selling first party game on Switch, here the complete ranking).

Clearly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the reasons that prompted many players to purchase a Nintendo Switch (3.91 million in the first fiscal quarter), which however saw a decrease compared to the covid / Animal Crossing period (5.68 million in that period). Compared to last year, however, we are talking about a growth of 13.9%. Sales are mainly driven by OLED models (86% of the total) which include the special Tears of the Kingdom themed version.