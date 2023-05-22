As the exploration within the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a new one has also popped up glitches which, like a similar precedent, can also work in favor of the player through a simple and fast multiplication of objects in the inventory.

Discovered by Reddit user “USBdongle6727”, this glitch allows you to duplicate objects very quickly, using the parasail as the main way to exploit this “hole” in the Nintendo game.

As demonstrated by video above, this particular workaround requires you to be paragliding in order to use the item duplication glitch for even more dramatic effects than the previously discovered version of this trick.

As visible in the video, in 30 seconds you can get 20 diamonds, just to give an example. Obviously this is a system that exploits an inconsistency in the game to “farm” resources and it is not exactly a correct method, but if necessary it can be very convenient.

Meanwhile, we have also seen how the Ultraman is a tribute to the history of Nintendo, as a sort of easter egg overt within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.