It’s been almost two months since it was released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a game from which users continue to extract secrets that include shortcuts to finish it in the shortest possible time. That means Nintendo You shouldn’t miss the opportunity to keep squeezing out games that haven’t come out of global trends.

Given this, fans have theorized that a DLC that is related to Breath of the Wild it would be launching soon, since very little mention is made of what happened in the game of 2017 in this new story. To this is added that for some it has not been clear who really was the villain of the first part, since Ganondorf appears until the new one.

As for the content it would have, users talk about what a kind of investigation by links and Zelda in which they are looking for the technology of the Sheikah. And it is that elements such as the tablet, the sanctuaries, and the divine beasts have disappeared, including the motorcycle that he himself got links in the BOTW DLC.

Nothing has been confirmed for now, but if things match up compared to the year the first game was released, this content should be released within the launch ceremony. The Game Awards. The release date could even be revealed at said event, as the same thing happened when the additional history of the champions was revealed.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t think they will miss the opportunity to add content to this game, and that it should also be clarified if from now on they are going to continue with these characters or if they will try to get rid of them after the sequel. Hopefully we get something Wind Waker style, with Toon Link returning in future games.